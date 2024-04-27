Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. 7,731,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,796. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

