Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 58.3% in April

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB remained flat at $1.83 during midday trading on Friday. 4,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,919. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

