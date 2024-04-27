U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,825,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,511. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

