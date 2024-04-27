WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $736.56

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 736.56 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 797 ($9.84). WPP shares last traded at GBX 796.40 ($9.84), with a volume of 3,430,692 shares trading hands.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 890 ($10.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 741.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,124.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 3.13%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39,000.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

