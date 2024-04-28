Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $106.62 million and $523,969.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,751.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.00753997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00133169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00045406 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00057956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00195298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00105547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,907,642 coins and its circulating supply is 74,908,263 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

