Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 145,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289,924. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

