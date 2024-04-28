Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $262.95 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $262.95 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00054933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,116,333,572 coins and its circulating supply is 858,871,486 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

