RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $178.43 million and $447,187.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $63,870.73 or 1.00323169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,664.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.00755553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00134000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00197111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00105844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

