AtonRa Partners Sells 352 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Shockwave Medical makes up approximately 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,381. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.64. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $463,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,813 shares of company stock worth $22,863,919. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

