Beck Bode LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 267,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 126,020 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,039,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,173. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

