Beck Bode LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.64. 4,417,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,046. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $136.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

