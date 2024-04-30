HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $31.12 on Tuesday, hitting $605.04. 607,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

