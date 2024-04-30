Beck Bode LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.92. 1,071,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,840. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

