Beck Bode LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.57. 1,698,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

