Beck Bode LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 9,604,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,923. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

