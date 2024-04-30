CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading 24.4% Higher

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) traded up 24.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.39 ($0.28). 2,690,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 774,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Up 24.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -373.17 and a beta of -0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.20.

About CleanTech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.