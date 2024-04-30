Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 869177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.64. The company has a market cap of £4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -949.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.