Firestone Capital Management Sells 2,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 10,082,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,881. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

