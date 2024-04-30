FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.0 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.