International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. 6,010,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

