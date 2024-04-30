Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,206,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the previous session’s volume of 389,348 shares.The stock last traded at $25.76 and had previously closed at $25.86.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 96,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

