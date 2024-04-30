Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

