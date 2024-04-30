MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $14.43. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
