Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 28401658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.09.
About Red Rock Resources
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
