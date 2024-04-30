SPACE ID Price Hits $0.69 (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $368.63 million and approximately $38.48 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,986,987 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 533,986,987.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.71365337 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $26,658,286.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

