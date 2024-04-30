Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 799 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 54,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 191,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 20,201,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,876,318. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

