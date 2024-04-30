Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

J stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.