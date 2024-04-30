Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 39,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.74. 1,514,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.67. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $29,649,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

