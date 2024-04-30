Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

