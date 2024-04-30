Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $164,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,812,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,544,355. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

