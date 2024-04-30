Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 157,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.63. 7,003,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,530. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

