Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

