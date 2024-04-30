Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $288,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 513,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,765,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,868. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

