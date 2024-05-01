Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. 159,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,867 shares of company stock worth $2,702,766. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

