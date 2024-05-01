Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 107,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,473. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

