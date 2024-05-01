Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of GPN traded down $13.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.06. 9,057,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,984. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

