Wormhole Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283.49 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $283.49 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.62124114 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $194,956,065.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

