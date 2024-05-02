ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $878.00 and last traded at $868.64. 281,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,219,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $852.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $953.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

