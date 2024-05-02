Montis Financial LLC Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.22. 3,957,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $420.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

