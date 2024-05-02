Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 220 shares.The stock last traded at $445.15 and had previously closed at $424.75.

Watsco Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.93 and its 200-day moving average is $398.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

