Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.92.

ICE traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

