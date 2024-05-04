Stokes Family Office LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 510,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

