SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,053 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

