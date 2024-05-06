BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.4 %

BWA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

