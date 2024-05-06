Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after buying an additional 366,660 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.