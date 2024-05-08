Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,636 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of SMB stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,563 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

