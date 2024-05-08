iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 135,459 shares.The stock last traded at $61.55 and had previously closed at $62.32.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 623,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

