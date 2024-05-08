TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,450 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Cohu worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 173,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,931. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

