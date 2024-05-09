Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 24,716,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,659,590. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

