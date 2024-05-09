Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %
AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 24,716,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,659,590. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.