Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 124,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $838,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.96. 729,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,218. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $186.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

